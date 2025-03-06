Can your PC handle all the pro-wrestling in WWE 2K25?

HQ

After a very shocking Elimination Chamber last weekend, there has been a lot of buzz on social media about WWE in recent days. We're sure 2K Games isn't too sad about that considering WWE 2K25 premieres tomorrow.

If you're planning on playing it on PC, you're probably curious to know how far your computer will go when it comes to graphical fluff, and that's why the system requirements have now been presented. Here's the rundown:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win 10 64 Bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 480 / Geforce GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 103 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Notes: At least 3 GB Video Memory, SSD recommended, CPU must support AVX2 & F16C

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating systemOS: Win 10 64 BitProcessor: Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel i7-4790Memory: 16 GB RAMGraphics: Radeon RX 5600 XT / Geforce GTX 1070DirectX: Version 12Storage: 103 GB available spaceSound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound cardAdditional Notes: At least 6 GB Video Memory, SSD recommended, CPU must support AVX2 & F16C

Quite reasonable requirements, as you can see. We are currently working on our review of WWE 2K25, which you'll be able to read here on Gamereactor pretty soon.