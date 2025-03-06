English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
WWE 2K25

Can your PC handle all the pro-wrestling in WWE 2K25?

All the WWE superstars are ready for the launch tomorrow.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After a very shocking Elimination Chamber last weekend, there has been a lot of buzz on social media about WWE in recent days. We're sure 2K Games isn't too sad about that considering WWE 2K25 premieres tomorrow.

If you're planning on playing it on PC, you're probably curious to know how far your computer will go when it comes to graphical fluff, and that's why the system requirements have now been presented. Here's the rundown:

Minimum:


Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Win 10 64 Bit
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i5-4460
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 480 / Geforce GTX 1060
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 103 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
Additional Notes: At least 3 GB Video Memory, SSD recommended, CPU must support AVX2 & F16C

Recommended:


Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Win 10 64 Bit
Processor: Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel i7-4790
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Radeon RX 5600 XT / Geforce GTX 1070
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 103 GB available space
Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card
Additional Notes: At least 6 GB Video Memory, SSD recommended, CPU must support AVX2 & F16C

Quite reasonable requirements, as you can see. We are currently working on our review of WWE 2K25, which you'll be able to read here on Gamereactor pretty soon.

WWE 2K25

Related texts



Loading next content