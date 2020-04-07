Can you play a guitar in The Last of Us: Part II?

Naughty Dog's upcoming The Last of Us: Part II was back in the headlines recently, mostly because the anticipated sequel was postponed indefinitely last week.

Now we have a new leak on our hands, which might reveal something interesting for all you music lovers out there. You see, someone uploaded a short slice of video footage on YouTube last Friday, which, of course, was deleted very quickly. The two-minute-long video featured Ellie playing the guitar, and it looks like it'll be a playable part of the game. Here's how Bloody Disgusting described it:

"Different notes can be selected using the thumbstick, while you can strum the guitar and play the selected notes by swiping your hand over the controller's touchpad. Six different notes are displayed at once, but you can press the right and left bumpers to switch between different chords."

If this feature makes an appearance in the finished game, expect to see a bunch of skilful songs played in-game after The Last of Us: Part II finally gets released, whenever that may be.