Can you find the Cleaners from Back 4 Blood?

Back 4 Blood is officially launching on October 12 and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1, but if you have bought the Deluxe or Ultimate editions, you can start playing now. This means if you've picked up the regular version, you have a bunch of days ahead of you before you can start wasting zombies as one of the Cleaners in the game.

What should you do until then? The official Back 4 Blood account on Twitter has a good suggestion and have shared a huge image made by Gus Morais who has specialised in ide-and-seek artworks (think Where's Wally). Here you should look for the Back 4 Blood cleaners that are hidden in the image, and marvel at all the details. Can you spot them all?