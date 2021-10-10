English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Back 4 Blood

Can you find the Cleaners from Back 4 Blood?

The game by Turtle Rock launches on October 12.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Back 4 Blood is officially launching on October 12 and is included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1, but if you have bought the Deluxe or Ultimate editions, you can start playing now. This means if you've picked up the regular version, you have a bunch of days ahead of you before you can start wasting zombies as one of the Cleaners in the game.

What should you do until then? The official Back 4 Blood account on Twitter has a good suggestion and have shared a huge image made by Gus Morais who has specialised in ide-and-seek artworks (think Where's Wally). Here you should look for the Back 4 Blood cleaners that are hidden in the image, and marvel at all the details. Can you spot them all?

Back 4 Blood

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy