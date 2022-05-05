Cookies

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Can you find Darth Vader?

Where's Darth Vader and the Golden Studs in this wonderful piece of art from hide-and-seek master Gus Morais?

HQ

It was the big day for Star Wars fans yesterday with plenty of announcements. One of the funnier things was what Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga had in store for us on Twitter, in a collaboration with Gus Morais.

He is doing the classic hide-and-seek artworks, and has now created a wonderful piece decicated to Lego Star Wars, asking where Darth Vader is? Well, can you find him? Zoom in on the image by clicking on it. Besides a wonderful piece of art with so much for the fans to discover, there are also other challenges in it. Can you find these?


  • 108 Main Characters

  • 12 Kyber Bricks

  • 10 Golden Studs

  • 1 Lost Lightsaber

  • 1 Lost Melting Boba-sicle

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

