Can Vacherot and Zverev prevent the first Alcaraz-Sinner final of 2026?

HQ

Today Saturday April 11 the Monte-Carlo Masters semi-finals are taking place, the first Masters 1,000 of the 2026 clay season, and potentially the first Alcaraz vs. Sinner duel of the year... which would be a direct duel for World No. 1, in the case the Spaniard and the Italian face in the final.

However, they will face competition: World No. 3 Alexander Zverev is facing Sinner... but he hasn't beaten him since 2023, and has already lost twice to the Italian twice this year, also in Masters semifinals (Miami and Indian Wells).

And Alcaraz, defending champion (lifting the title will be the only way to prevent losing the World No. 1 status unless Zverev defeats Sinner today) will face Valentin Vacherot, very excited about the possibility of being the first ever Monegasque player to be at the final of the tournament in Monaco (he is already the first to be in semi-finals).

Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 semifinals:



Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner: 13:30 CEST, 12:30 BST



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Valentin Vacherot: 15:30 CEST, 16:30 BST

