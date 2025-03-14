English
Is it possible to effectively monitor a ceasefire in Ukraine?

As Kyiv contemplates the logistics of a potential truce, public skepticism looms over territorial concessions.

As Ukraine contemplates the possibility of a ceasefire along its 1,300-kilometer front with Russia, its government is already examining how to monitor any potential agreement, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Friday (via Reuters).

The initiative comes as Washington urges Moscow to accept a 30-day truce proposal negotiated with Kyiv. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed conditional approval, Kyiv remains skeptical of his intentions.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha underscored the complexities of enforcement, recalling past failed truces brokered under the Minsk agreements. Meanwhile, a new survey reveals that half of Ukraine's citizens reject territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

Is it possible to effectively monitor a ceasefire in Ukraine?
Map of Ukraine with illegally Russian annexed territory border and Kursk Ukrainian incursion, March 2025. Territory Russia claims and Ukrainian advances in Russia // Shutterstock

