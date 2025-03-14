Is it possible to effectively monitor a ceasefire in Ukraine?

HQ

As Ukraine contemplates the possibility of a ceasefire along its 1,300-kilometer front with Russia, its government is already examining how to monitor any potential agreement, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Friday (via Reuters).

The initiative comes as Washington urges Moscow to accept a 30-day truce proposal negotiated with Kyiv. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed conditional approval, Kyiv remains skeptical of his intentions.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha underscored the complexities of enforcement, recalling past failed truces brokered under the Minsk agreements. Meanwhile, a new survey reveals that half of Ukraine's citizens reject territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

