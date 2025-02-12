Can the Switch 2's Joy-Con rotate? A new patent from Nintendo hints at another potential Nintendo genius in the company's upcoming hardware

HQ

While we've got a Nintendo Direct exclusively focused on the console and its games to look forward to, there are so many confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 leaks that you may have been under the impression that nothing Nintendo says could surprise you at this point, and even more so on such a continuist piece of hardware. It turns out that, once again, the Japanese company's creativity is not to be underestimated.

This all comes from a new patent (yet another) discovered by VGC on Nintendo Switch 2 that explains a system for inserting the Joy-Con inverted on the wrong side of the console, which instead of giving you a system error, inverts the screen, allowing you to use the console in handheld mode rotated 180º.

This allows, in addition to apparently an "ultra-hard" mode for games (just kidding), a different layout for external input ports such as USB or audio jack, which can condition, for example, the use of peripherals specifically designed for this layout, such as a webcam.

"The user can use the gaming system by mounting the right controller and the left controller on the opposite side of the main device," the patent reads. "Accordingly ... the user can use the gaming system in such a way that ... the component becomes a favourable arrangement.

"For example, the user may use the gaming system such that the top and bottom sides of the main device are opposite each other, such that the voice input/output connector on the top surface of the main device is located below the main device. That is, the user can insert the headset into the voice input/output connector from the preferred direction."

And these are just a few ideas we have just by looking at the picture, but I'm sure Nintendo has others in mind for both its studios and third-parties. We'll find out on 2 April.

What do you think of this change of layout for the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con?