Can the Nintendo Switch 2 handle Hitman: World of Assassination?

HQ

Out of all of the games that are being ported to the Nintendo Switch 2, there are perhaps a handful where there is a degree of scepticism involved with how they run and perform on the hybrid successor system. Cyberpunk 2077, Street Fighter 6, Hogwarts Legacy, Batman: Arkham Knight, Split Fiction, and even IO Interactive's stealth action whopper, Hitman: World of Assassination. It's the latter game that's the topic of discussion today, a project I've been happily plugging away at once again to put Agent 47 through the ringer on his new home.

HQ

For starters, let me just gloss over the fact that Hitman: World of Assassination does constitute Hitman 1, 2, and 3, meaning there is content from nearly a decade's worth of video games here. This does mean that it's a little more forgiving, as we're not talking about a game made for current-gen consoles only. But still, anyone who has played Hitman on PC will know that this series can be quite demanding from a performance standpoint, as IO likes to push the boundaries visually and in a mechanical manner. Also, Hitman 3 did previously launch on Switch, however that was a Cloud version of the game, so this native edition, running on the Switch 2 architecture is a very different beast... and it shows.

The big question going into Hitman on Switch 2 no doubt surrounds the performance. Obviously visuals will be a point of discussion, but you can cram plenty of stunning visuals on-screen and balance it out with poor performance, and this is likely a fear that many would attribute to this port. Those fears are misplaced. Hitman runs like a dream on Switch 2, both when docked and in handheld. No, it's not nearly as fluid as running it at 180 fps on a battlestation PC, but you do get a mostly consistent frame rate around 60 fps, matched up with visuals that don't betray the excellent game when on a TV or when on the smaller handheld display. Sure, it sometimes lacks a bit of depth in the colour and in the HDR range, but this isn't nearly enough to make this feel and seem like a bad port from a performance perspective.

This is an ad:

On the gameplay front, on a Pro Controller and or using the Joy-Cons controller attachment to play when docked, Hitman works like a charm too. There's never any issue with directing Agent 47 around, and since this game tends to play at a slower rate, you don't need to worry about lacking a bit of precision and speed in your ranged aiming, as it's typically not required. Other aiming systems, for throwing items and such, and any other interaction mechanic works without a hitch and never betrays the fact that you're playing on a console that can also be simply lifted out of its dock to continue elsewhere. In handheld, the mechanics are a bit stiffer and more challenging to master, mainly because Hitman does require patience and striking when the moment is right, and this means that supporting the Switch 2's weight for hours at a time can become a bit fatiguing, all while aiming on Joy-Cons joysticks while supporting the Switch 2 is a bit of a nightmare. But this is more of a handheld issue rather than a Hitman-specific one.

As for what you get in this version of the game, it's perhaps one of the most stocked titles on the eShop to date. Again, World of Assassination isn't just Hitman, it's all three games and any DLC that they offered too. It's also the inclusion of the online suite and that means new Elusive Targets and quests, like the recently launched Mads Mikkelsen LeChiffre mission, are accessible to further fill out your time. There's frankly a frightening amount of content to chew through, so much so that in a world of £70 games, Hitman: World of Assassination being priced at £55 is almost a steal for anyone who has never experienced this epic series.

This is an ad:

It is worth saying however that Hitman can be quite a thirsty game. The Switch 2's battery is good at the best of times, so much so that you can traditionally expect around four hours of playtime when on-the-go. When playing Hitman, this seems to drop further, as the hardware requires more juice to support the intricacies of the project, which sometimes, like in the gameplay below, can include hundreds of NPCs on-screen at once.

HQ

But this aside, the Nintendo Switch 2 actually handles Hitman: World of Assassination with grace and general ease. Again, we're not talking about a brand new game here, however, Hitman has never been a breeze to run and the Switch 2 being able to support and play the game smoothly when both docked and in handheld is a triumph for both IO and Nintendo too. I'd have no regrets in recommending this game to any Switch 2 fans looking to live a day in Agent 47's shoes.