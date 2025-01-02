Can spending millions turn back time?

HQ

What if you could spend millions of dollars to turn back the clock on aging? That's exactly what tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson is attempting, and he reflects that process in Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever. In this eye-opening Netflix documentary, viewers are taken deep into the life of a 47-year-old man on a relentless mission to reverse his biological clock. With a daily routine that includes swallowing 130 pills, plasma exchanges, gene therapy, and a strict sleep and workout schedule, Johnson is going to extraordinary lengths to reclaim his youth. But the real question is, can money really help him achieve immortality?

Johnson's life is anything but ordinary. His extreme approach to health and longevity is at the heart of the documentary, which documents his ongoing quest to defy aging. While some medical experts label his methods as pseudoscience, others are intrigued by his bold experiment, seeing him as a living test case for potential anti-aging breakthroughs. But amidst the controversy, Johnson remains steadfast in his belief that his mission could spark a global shift in how we approach health and wellness.

As the film unfolds, it explores not only his rigorous health protocol but also his relationships with his father and teenage son, revealing the human side of his larger-than-life journey. Johnson's message is clear: wellness isn't just for the wealthy—it's a universal need. So, the question remains: Is this eccentric billionaire onto something, or is he simply chasing a dream?

Would you be willing to follow Bryan Johnson's radical health routine if it promised a longer, healthier life?