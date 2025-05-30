Can Ousmane Dembélé lead the Ballon d'Or race if PSG wins Champions League?

HQ

One of the protagonists in the Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan will be Ousmane Dembélé. This is the second year for the French striker, formerly of FC Barcelona, at Paris Saint-Germain, but the first one without Kylian Mbappé, which has helped him multiply his goals, to the point of standing as one of the favourites for the Ballon d'Or.

33 goals and 11 assists in 48 games, including eight goals in Champions League; versatility to play as right winger, centre forward and attacking midfielder; and a consistent run this season with no major injuries (which is a sharp contrast to his years at Barça, where he missed 40% of the matches) put him as one of the key players for the team by Luis Enrique.

But the question is, will it be enough to compete with Lamine Yamal in the race for a Ballon d'Or? The Barça teenager is now leading most polls, surpassing his teammate Raphinha, but Dembélé still has the shot of winning Champions League... and next week, Yamal vs. Dembélé (and Mbappé) in the Nations League semi-finals.