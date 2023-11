HQ

We're all familiar with the scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger's character Dutch hides from the Predator towards the end of John McTiernan's iconic, immortal action masterpiece on film. He does this by smearing his entire body with mud, which causes the Predator's heat vision to not locate him. Now the special effects lovers over at Corridor Crew have tested whether this is believable and could really work if the Predator does come knocking one day.

You can take a look at the video below.