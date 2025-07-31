Can Léon Marchand break his recent world record again at the 2025 World Aquatics?

HQ

The swimming events at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore have so far given us a new World Record, thanks to Léon Marchand, one of the heroes for France at the Paris Olympics 2024, winning four gold medals and achieving four olympic records.

For the World Aquatics Championships, currently in the fourth day of the swimming events, Léon Marchand has set a new world record in 200m medley, in the semi-finals, at 1 minute, 52.61 seconds, surpassing a record not broken in 14 years, since Ryan Lochte achieved it in 2011 1:54.00.

And the best part is that he has another shot at breaking it again at the finals on Thursday, although he admits it's difficult. "I knew I was going to be close to my PB (personal best) because I felt really good today and preparation has been pretty good. But 1:52 is unbelievable for me."

Beyond Marchand's world record, four new championship records have been broken so far at the swimming events in Singapore:



Men's 4 × 100 metre freestyle relay: 3:08.97 (Flynn Southam, Kai Taylor, Maximillian Giuliani and



Kyle Chalmers, Australia)



Women's 100 metre butterfly: 54.73 (Gretchen Walsh, United States)



Women's 100 metre backstroke: 57.16 (Kaylee McKeown, Australia)



Mixed 4 × 100 metre medley: 3:37.97 (Miron Lifintsev, Kirill Prigoda, Daria Klepikova, Daria Trofimova , Russia under Neutral Athletes team)

