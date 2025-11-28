Can Lando Norris become Formula 1 champion in Qatar? What can Piastri and Verstappen do to keep fighting?

HQ

The 2025 Formula 1 season ends next week, and right now three driver can mathematically win: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), and Max Verstappen (Red Bull). Some expect that Verstappen can really pull off a huge comeback (he was trailing 104 points behind then-leader Piastri eight races ago) as he has "less pressure", but things look much better for Lando Norris, who is 24 points ahead of the other two aspirants.

And this weekend, with two races (Sprint on Saturday and Grand Prix on Sunday in Qatar), Norris has chances to secure the title. To do that, he needs to finish the Qatar Grand Prix with at least two points more than Piastri or Verstappen. And he can do that if he wins Sunday race, something that would make him mathematically champion.

However, there are other options, including three podiums in the sprint race and Sunday's race, regardless of what Piastri and Verstappen do. For them, they need to do perfect, but also hope that Norris fails to score in one of the three races remaining (two Grand Prix and tomorrow's Sprint), something that is rare... but has happened before.

