HQ

United States crushed Sweden's hopes of a medal at the men's ice hockey at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, defeating them in the overtime at the quarter-finals on Wednesday with a goal by Quinn Hughes, and whave set a up a semifinal with Slovakia.

Sweden was one of the few favouties expected to challenge United States and Canada, but now it will be up to Slovakia, who thrashed Germany 6-2 yesterday. But USA, with many NHL stars in the line-up, will be a different challenge.

Same can be said for Finland, who defeated Switzerland 3-2 in the quarterfinal, and will meet the main favourites Canada in semis. The Canadian, however, as almost sunnted by Czechia: their quarterfinal match yesterday was pushed to overtime, and Canada ended up winning 4-3.

These are the semifinals and finals for the men's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which will end the last day of the Games, next Sunday:

Semifinals:



Canada vs. Finland: Friday, February 20, 16:40 CET, 15:40 GMT



United States vs. Slovakia: Friday, February 20, 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT



Finals:



Bronze medal game: Saturday, 21 February: 20:40 CET, 19:40 GMT



Gold medal game: Sunday, 22 February: 14:10 CET, 13:10 GMT

