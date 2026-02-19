Can Finland and Slovakia stop USA and Canada before the ice hockey final?
Sweden and Czechia were defeated by USA and Canada in men's ice hockey at the Winter Olympics.
United States crushed Sweden's hopes of a medal at the men's ice hockey at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina, defeating them in the overtime at the quarter-finals on Wednesday with a goal by Quinn Hughes, and whave set a up a semifinal with Slovakia.
Sweden was one of the few favouties expected to challenge United States and Canada, but now it will be up to Slovakia, who thrashed Germany 6-2 yesterday. But USA, with many NHL stars in the line-up, will be a different challenge.
Same can be said for Finland, who defeated Switzerland 3-2 in the quarterfinal, and will meet the main favourites Canada in semis. The Canadian, however, as almost sunnted by Czechia: their quarterfinal match yesterday was pushed to overtime, and Canada ended up winning 4-3.
These are the semifinals and finals for the men's ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which will end the last day of the Games, next Sunday:
Semifinals:
- Canada vs. Finland: Friday, February 20, 16:40 CET, 15:40 GMT
- United States vs. Slovakia: Friday, February 20, 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT
Finals:
- Bronze medal game: Saturday, 21 February: 20:40 CET, 19:40 GMT
- Gold medal game: Sunday, 22 February: 14:10 CET, 13:10 GMT