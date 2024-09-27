Camper Van: Make it Home is your next chill puzzler obsession

HQ

We all have days where we want to pack it all in, hop in our cars and just see where the open roads take us. Thankfully, developer Malapata Studio is set to soon offer up a way to embrace that desire all without leaving your life behind.

This will come in the form of the game Camper Van: Make it Home, a casual and cosy organisation puzzler that is all about building and living a nomadic lifestyle. The main premise of the gameplay seems to revolve around solving interior design puzzles and problems and generally making your camper van home tidier and more comfortable than before.

As part of the Convergence Games Showcase yesterday, we got another glimpse at Camper Van: Make it Home in action in the form of a relaxing and delightful trailer that you can see below.