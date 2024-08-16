Camila Mendes to become Teela in live-action Masters of the Universe film

HQ

We're steadily hearing more and more about Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Films' live-action Masters of the Universe movie, but progress has been slow. Aside from hearing that The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as He-Man a while back, only very recently has it been confirmed that Riverdale's Camila Mendes is joining the cast as He-Man's paramour Teela.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, we're not actually told anything further about the film, but hopefully with these two key castings sorted we'll hear more and more about the film, it's plot, and most crucially, who will be taking on the task of being a thorn in He-Man and Teela's sides as the nefarious Skeletor.

The movie is set to arrive in cinemas on June 5, 2026.