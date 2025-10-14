Cameroon opposition leader claims victory over world's oldest president in historic election

HQ

We just got the news that Cameroon's opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma has declared himself the winner of the country's presidential election, calling on long-time leader Paul Biya to concede. Speaking from his hometown of Garoua, Tchiroma described the result as a clear victory for the people, praising citizens for defending their votes despite tensions. The former minister, who split from Biya earlier this year, said the regime now faces a choice between accepting the people's will or risking instability. Paul Biya, the world's oldest president at 92, was widely expected to extend his 43-year grip on power despite an energised opposition pushing for change. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!