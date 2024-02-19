Cameron Monaghan will only play a live action version of Cal Kestis if the conditions are right

HQ

We've heard a few different rumours in the past in regard to Cameron Monaghan being tapped to portray a live action version of Star Wars Jedi's Cal Kestis, but all these former rumours seemed to have amounted to nothing so far. But does this mean Cal getting his live action debut is completely out of the picture? Monaghan hasn't shut that down just yet.

Speaking on a panel at FanExpo Vancouver 2024, Monaghan was asked whether he's still interested to play Cal in a live action format, to which he replied (thanks, The Direct):

"It would have to be right. By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don't want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely."

Clearly Monaghan is concerned that Cal will be wasted as simply a meaningless cameo, as we've seen used multiple times in franchises with long and sprawling universes. Do you think he's right to be cautious?