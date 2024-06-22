Cameron Monaghan didn't know he was auditioning for a Star Wars game for the Jedi series

HQ

Cal Kestis has become quite a popular and well known character in the Star Wars world, despite only appearing in Respawn's Star Wars Jedi games. The character was brought to life by Shameless' Cameron Monaghan, and now at a panel at Fan Expo Boston, Monaghan has revealed how he landed the role and how he didn't know he was auditioning for a Star Wars gig in the first place.

As first reported on by Collider, Monaghan stated, "So I had only ever auditioned for one other game before, and this got sent over under an untitled EA project, and I knew it was Respawn making it, and I was familiar with the Titanfall games so I knew they made good stuff. When my agent sent it over she was like 'This is a really good project you should definitely check this one out' and as soon as I read it I was like 'hmm I think this is Star Wars.'

"I had a scene with a Dark Witch talking about using Dark Magic and embracing the use of evil charms and I was like 'I think this is the Dark Side.' So I went in for the initial audition, and I was in the room with the director, and it went really well and afterward, he handed me a toy lightsaber and wanted to see if I could move around with it, and I was like 'I knew it! I knew this was Star Wars.'"

While we're expecting Monaghan to return as Cal in a third and likely final Star Wars Jedi game from Respawn, there have been hopes from fans that the actor would also eventually make an appearance as Cal in a live-action format, but this has yet to happen so far.