Cameron Diaz makes grand acting return alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix's Back in Action

Cameron Diaz was once one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but after pretty much reaching the fame mountaintop, the actress decided to step away from the limelight and basically disappeared altogether. However the call of the spotlight has clearly gripped Diaz as she is now returning to the world of acting to appear alongside Jamie Foxx in a Netflix action flick.

The movie revolves around an ex-CIA couple, who decided to leave behind espionage to start a family. However, soon Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) find themselves back in the life they once left all after their deep cover is blown and a target is put on their backs.

Known as Back in Action, with the film debuting on Netflix on January 17, 2025, you can see the trailer for the film below to judge whether you'll be adding it to your watchlist.