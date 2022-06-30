Cookies

Cameron Diaz is un-retiring and starring in the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action

The Charlie's Angels star will be featured alongside Jamie Foxx in the movie.

HQ

After eight years away from the big screen, Cameron Diaz will officially be un-retiring and returning to movies to star in the Netflix action-comedy Back in Action, alongside Jamie Foxx.

The news came from Foxx himself, who published an audio recording to Twitter, depicting a conversation he has with Diaz about helping her un-retire, something she gets tips about from successful un-retiree and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

As for the movie, Back in Action is being directed by Seth Gordon, and is being written by Gordon and Brendan O'Brien, as Variety reports. There is no word on plot details, but we are told that production begins later this year.

