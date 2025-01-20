Cameron Diaz is open to return for a sequel to The Mask

Dansk
It has been more than 30 years since The Mask graced cinema screens, and while the 1994 classic is still remembered today, a lot of people would love to see a sequel (no, Son of the Mask doesn't count.)
We already know that Carrey would be up for returning, so long as the idea is right, and now his co-star Cameron Diaz has weighed in with her take on whether she'd come back. "If Jim's on board, I mean, I've been riding those coattails from day one," she told Variety.
Diaz was just 22-years-old when The Mask released in theatres, and it gave her a breakout role as club singer Tina Carlyle. Both Carrey and Diaz have continued stellar careers since, but perhaps now is the perfect time for them to reunite.