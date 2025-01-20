English
Cameron Diaz is open to return for a sequel to The Mask

"I've been riding those coattails from day one," Diaz said.

It has been more than 30 years since The Mask graced cinema screens, and while the 1994 classic is still remembered today, a lot of people would love to see a sequel (no, Son of the Mask doesn't count.)

We already know that Carrey would be up for returning, so long as the idea is right, and now his co-star Cameron Diaz has weighed in with her take on whether she'd come back. "If Jim's on board, I mean, I've been riding those coattails from day one," she told Variety.

Diaz was just 22-years-old when The Mask released in theatres, and it gave her a breakout role as club singer Tina Carlyle. Both Carrey and Diaz have continued stellar careers since, but perhaps now is the perfect time for them to reunite.

