Cameron Diaz is done with rom-coms

Today's the big day for all the Cameron Diaz fans out there, as the actress is returning to the big screen (or more accurately the small screen since it doesn't have a theatrical run) in Netflix's action-comedy Back in Action. Diaz has been away from the spotlight for a decade, after last appearing in 2014's Annie, but with this new chapter beginning in her filmography, can we assume that she is back for good?

In an interview with Empire, Diaz cleared this up by being entirely ambiguous. She stated basically that while she's happy to be back, it doesn't mean she's back for good, as she has every right to decline every movie that is sent her way now going forward.

"I don't know how I view it. It's hard to say. If I say it then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to. I'm not defining anything. I'm just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment."

The one thing that Diaz is certain about however is that she's done with rom-coms, as instead she intends to devote her time to mom-coms. Specifically, Diaz adds: "No more romcoms, only momcoms."

To see Diaz back in the spotlight, you can check out Back in Action on Netflix as of now.