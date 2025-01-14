Cameron Diaz is Back in Action in Netflix's... you get the point

HQ

The biggest movie addition that Netflix has in its pocket for this month is an action epic that stars not only Jamie Foxx but also Cameron Diaz in her first role in front of the camera in a decade. The movie is fittingly known as Back in Action, and with it premiering on the streamer on January 17, a new trailer has arrived.

The plot for the film is pretty typical Netflix action stuff, as Diaz and Foxx play a couple who are dragged back into their former lives as espionage agents when their identities are revealed. This leads them to having to evade dangerous folk hunting them down while attempting to figure out why they are in the crosshairs again after so long.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows: "Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown."

Back in Action is directed by Horrible Bosses and Baywatch's Seth Gordon and uses a script co-wrote by Gordon and Brendan O'Brien.

Are you excited to catch Back in Action later this week?