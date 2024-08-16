Cameron describes Avatar: Fire and Ash as much more violent and filled with anger and hatred

As you know, the third Avatar film was officially unveiled a few days ago at Disney's big D23 event. Fire and Ash, focusing on a whole new area of Pandora where we will also meet a completely new and significantly more aggressive, angry form of Na'vi.

Cameron, interviewed shortly after the show, described the film as a markedly darker story than the previous two, with more violence, anger and hatred. To Entertainment Weekly he said:

"It took a long time to come up with a title that I felt resonated with what's in the film. I don't think I could say too much about it until you actually see the film and you see what it means, but if you think of fire as hatred, anger, violence, that sort of thing, and ash is the aftermath"

"So what's the aftermath? Grief, loss, right? And then what does that cause in the future? More violence, more anger, more hatred. It's a vicious cycle. So that's the thinking. I think it goes to darker places than the previous ones did, but it's still obviously this open, glorious, grand adventure, which is what we aspire to do every time we set out"

"But we're not afraid to go into the dark places of our characters, which I think is also good. I think that's also what people really feel they want when they get to know a character well, either through a series or whatever it is that they follow. They want to know more. They want to know more about them, find out what their limits are, so to speak. And we do that"

Avatar: Fire and Ash will premiere on 19 December 2025 and will be followed by Avatar 4 on 21 December 2029 and Avatar 5 on 18 December 2031. As mentioned earlier, Cameron also has ideas for a sixth and seventh film. In case there is interest from the audience.

Are you looking forward to Avatar: Fire and Ash?