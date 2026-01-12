Cameras catch Kylian Mbappé asking teammates not to stand for a walk of honour to Barcelona

HQ

Real Madrid was defeated again by Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, a match ended 3-2 where Kylian Mbappé, returning from injury, couldn't do much as he only played in the last 15 minutes. However, he became the news as images captured by the TV cameras show the French striker asking his teammates not to do a guard of honour to Barcelona in the award ceremony.

According to reports, Real Madrid players were returning to the dressing room when coach Xabi Alonso asked them to stay and do the guard of honour as Barcelona players went to collect their medals.

But as seen in the images, Mbappé gestured his teammates not to stand in the "pasillo" (or corridor, as it is call in Spain) when some teammates, like Raúl Asencio, were standing up.

The images have caused quite a big controversy due to the unsportmanship behaviour of Mbappé after the defeat against their biggerst rivals. What do you think?