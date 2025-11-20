Cambridge Dictionary reveals its 2025 Word of the Year as "Parasocial"

HQ

It has become a fascinating affair to follow the various dictionary makers to see what they regard as the Word of the Year for each calendar year. It's fascinating because as of recent at least, social media and online culture has had a massive impact on the words selected, so much so that "NFT" won the title in 2021, "Goblin Mode" in 2022, "Rizz" in 2023, and then "Brat" following a Charli XCX summer in 2024. 2025 follows a similar trend to this.

Cambridge Dictionary has revealed their Word of the Year for 2025 and it is going to the term of "Parasocial". This is an increasingly common phrase that dictates the behaviour that some exhibit when they develop a relationship or connection to a celebrity or famous person that they do not actually know and have not had any human connection with. The definition explains it as such.

"Parasocial: involving or relating to a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know, a character in a book, film, TV series, etc., or an artificial intelligence".

It seems the word has become increasingly popular as of late due to the further rise of influencers but also the increased usage of AI bots, which also fall into this category. The chief editor of the Cambridge Dictionary, Colin McIntosh has commented on the selection of parasocial with the following:

"Parasocial stood out in 2025 for several reasons. Public interest in the term increased massively this year, as we can see from our data: the number of searches for it in the Cambridge Dictionary as well as on Google spiked on several occasions. It's interesting from a language point of view because it has made the transition from an academic term to one used by ordinary people in their social media posts. And it also captures the zeitgeist of 2025, as the public's fascination with celebrities and their lifestyles continues to reach new heights."

As for the words that made the Word of the Year shortlist, both "pseudonymization" and "memeify" reached this phase of the process, with "glazing", "bias", "vibey", "breathwork", and "doom spending" all being tracked by Cambridge Dictionary too.

