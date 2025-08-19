Cambridge Dictionary expanded with "delulu", "broligarchy", and "skibidi"

HQ

Every year, a bunch of new terms are added to dictionaries, all in a bid to ensure that the immense lexicon of information remains up to date and relevant. To this end, the Cambridge Dictionary has now revealed a bunch of new words that are being added to its ranks, and many include online slang terms that have been popularised by internet culture.

As per BBC News, we're told that of the 6,000+ words that are added every year to the dictionary, 2025 has seen the inclusion of phrases like "delulu", "broligarchy", "tradwife", and even "skibidi".

The dictionary then goes a step further in an attempt to provide definitions to many of these words, including framing skibidi as the following:

"A word that can have different meanings such as "cool" or "bad", or can be used with no real meaning as a joke".

According to lexical programme manager Colin McIntosh, the words that are added are only the ones "where we think they'll have staying power," suggesting that skibidi will continue to be a popular term used for the years to come.