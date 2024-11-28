Camavinga joins Real Madrid's ever growing list of injured players: how long will he be out?

HQ

Eduardo Camavinga was undoubtedly one of the better players at Real Madrid yesterday against Liverpool. The 22-year-old French midfielder was agile robbing the ball and generated many of the ocasions later wasted by the attackers, but at the 54 minute mark, he dropped to the floor in pain.

As per Real Madrid's medical report, he has suffered a muscular injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg.

Reports about this type of injury, the same one the Vinícius Jr. suffered just three days earlier that prevented him to going to Liverpool, so he will be out for about two or three weeks.

As it happens with injuries, this will give other Real Madrid players the opportunity to get more minutes, something Mbappé clearly didn't taka advantage of yesterday.

With Tchouameni still injured likely until next week, the most likely candidate will be Dani Ceballos, who replaced Camavinga yesterday and later said that the French was the one "holding" the team together.

As in the case with Vinícius, Camavinga will miss the three next domestic games in Liga, all within a seven day span. He will likely also miss Atalanta vs. Real Madrid on December 10, a key game that could cost Madrid's qualification... and Ancelotti's continuity.

Real Madrid's list of injured players

Camavinga - Until mid December 2024

Vinícius - Until mid December 2024

Rodrygo - Early December

Tchouaméni - Early December

David Alaba - January 2025

Dani Carvajal - Out all season

Éder Militão - Out all season