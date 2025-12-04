Callum Turner reportedly the favourite to become the next James Bond

HQ

The topic of who will be cast as the next James Bond is a very curious affair. There are lots of names being thrown around, but only a handful seem to truly make sense, as it's a role that an actor will likely be tied to for the next decade or so. While Idris Elda and Tom Hardy were both once favourites, the time commitment needed for the role suggests a younger face will be chosen, which is why Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Theo James, Aaron Pierce, and more are all being eyed for the position. It seems that right now, one individual stands out as the most likely for the task at hand.

The Standard has noticed that bookmaker Coral has now placed Callum Turner as the most likely candidate to become the next 007. Turner, who is currently engaged to pop icon Dua Lipa, is perhaps best known for appearing in Masters of the Air and soon in the rom-com Eternity too, alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Miles Teller.

Betting odds might seem like a trivial affair to report on, but the interesting part about this surge of interest in Turner is that his chances to become Bond have leaped from 5-2 to 7-4 in the last couple of days, so should we be expecting an announcement...?

Would Turner make a good Bond or is there someone else you'd like to see cast for the role?