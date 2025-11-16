Callum Turner now the favorite to replace Daniel Craig as Bond

HQ

For quite some time now, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been seen as the most obvious and popular successor to Daniel Craig's Bond. But now 35-year-old Callum Turner is instead topping the charts according to several major betting companies - with a 27.6 percent lead over Taylor-Johnson who now sits in second place with 26.3 percent.

This swing in Turner's favour is no coincidence, as he's managed to establish himself as a reliable and highly competent actor over the years. With several roles in heavy hitters like Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air. His British heritage and chiseled chin also helps of course and the buzz online is clear. Many fans are seeing him as one of the best possible candidates as Bond.

Meanwhile, speculation has gained extra momentum after Denis Villeneuve finally completed the filming of Dune: Part Three, allowing him to fully shift focus to his James Bond project- which he was essentially handed on a silver platter after Amazon's acquisition of the franchise from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Do you think Callum Turner could suit the role as the next James Bond?