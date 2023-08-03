Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Callisto Protocol

Callisto Protocol developer lays off staff

It seems that the disappointing sales of the horror game finally caught up with its development studio.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After the last expansion to Callisto Protocol was launched a while ago, it seems that the studio behind the game, Striking Distance, is now slowing down internally andlaying off some of its staff. Observant individuals have noticed how several talents from the studio have announced on LinkedIn that they have left the company. Exactly how many are involved is still unclear, but we already know that the game's sales did not match the highly inflated expectations, or its hefty development budget.

Krafton, the owner of Striking Distance, expected to sell at least five million games, but at the time of writing not even half of that target has been achieved. The fact that staff are now being forced to leave is therefore not entirely unexpected, albeit very sad, of course.

What did you think of Callisto Protocol, and have you tried the game's DLC?

The Callisto Protocol

Related texts



Loading next content