Callina Liang to play Chun-Li in the new Street Fighter film

Now we know who will take on the role of the butt-kicking Chun-Li in Legendary's film adaptation of Street Fighter. Deadline reports that Callina Liang, best known from films such as Steven Soderbergh's Presence and Bad Genius, has signed on for the role, which, honestly, could turn out really well. Liang, who is only 25, speaks fluent English and Mandarin and is (if Reddit is to be believed) a martial arts enthusiast.

She thus joins heavyweights such as Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Jason Momoa (Blanka), Roman Reigns (Akuma), and Orville Peck (Vega), so expectations are high. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai, who previously worked on Bad Tri, among other films, and is scheduled to begin filming this autumn for a release on March 20 next year.

The last attempt to do the role justice was, as we all know, Kristen Kreuk's fumbling around in The Legend of Chun-Li, a film that probably few remember, and for good reason. Now, however, it seems that Legendary is actually serious about its venture, and we are cautiously curious.

What do you think about the upcoming Street Fighter? Will it be any good?