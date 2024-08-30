Callina Liang starts a cheating operation at her high-school in the upcoming Bad Genius

High-school can be a nightmare. The stress and responsibilities on top of finding your place in life can be a lot to manage for a young adult, more so if you also need to figure out how to fund your university dreams at the same time.

One person has cracked and figured out how to navigate this issue all by starting an intense and broad cheating operation at her private school. This is something we'll see on the big screen in action in October when Bad Genius debuts and sees Callina Liang appearing as Lynn Kang, a scholarship student that challenges the U.S. education system with unique and advanced cheating techniques.

Bad Genius doesn't currently have a UK release date, but you can see the trailer and official synopsis below ahead of the U.S. release on October 11.

"Genius scholarship student Lynn Kang starts a cheating operation at her elite private school to fund her college dreams, giving her a unique opportunity to challenge the American education system, and her morals, in the process."