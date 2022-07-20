Call of the Wild: The Angler launches for PC and Xbox in August

HQ

Hunting and fishing games have been quite popular for a long time, but as seemingly strange simulators (like Bee Simulator, Lawn Mowing Simulator and most recently PowerWash Simulator) has become very popular as of late, we assume they might actually become bigger than ever with an audience looking for new experiences.

Call of the Wild: The Angler is a fishing simulator that has looked very good from the first time we saw it, and now it turns out the release date is not too far way. In a brand new trailer, which you conveniently can check out below, it is revealed that is launches on August 31 for both PC (Epic Games Store and Steam) and Xbox. More consoles are also so to follow in the future.

Call of the Wild: The Angler is developed by the same studio that made the critically acclaimed theHunter: Call of the Wild, and it offers an open world fishing experience in which you can try to find the best spots. Also, you don't have to play it alone as it supports multiplayer for up to 12 people.