Call of the Sea launches on December 8

You're watching Advertisements

Since Call of the Sea was announced back in May for Xbox Series X (Series S wasn't known back then), we haven't really heard much about it. We knew it was supposed to be released this year, but with so little time left and Covid-19 running berzerk across the world - it seemed likely that it would be delayed.

But yesterday, the developer Out of the Blue and the publisher Raw Fury released a new trailer, that gave us a release date. And it turns out we'll be able to play this adventure during this year. It takes place back in 1934 and has you playing as Norah looking for her disappeared husband on a mysterious island in the South Pacific.

The game is also coming for PC and is included in Xbox Game Pass starting day one.