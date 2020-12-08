Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea gets a mysterious launch trailer

The Xbox Series and PC title has a strange new trailer for its global launch.

One of the first games ever revealed for Xbox Series X was Call of the Sea, an adventure game about a woman, looking for her husband that went missing on a Southern-Pacific island. While it takes place in the 1930s, it still seems to be somewhat reminiscent of the TV series Lost with strange structures discovered in the jungle.

As Call of the Sea has launched today for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, we have also got a launch trailer which gives you a proper introduction to this mystery. You can check it out below, and as the game is included with Xbox Game Pass, all subscribers can now download and play it.

