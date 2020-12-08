Call of the Sea gets a mysterious launch trailer

You're watching Advertisements

One of the first games ever revealed for Xbox Series X was Call of the Sea, an adventure game about a woman, looking for her husband that went missing on a Southern-Pacific island. While it takes place in the 1930s, it still seems to be somewhat reminiscent of the TV series Lost with strange structures discovered in the jungle.

As Call of the Sea has launched today for both PC and Xbox Series S/X, we have also got a launch trailer which gives you a proper introduction to this mystery. You can check it out below, and as the game is included with Xbox Game Pass, all subscribers can now download and play it.