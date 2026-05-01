Call of the Sea developer regards AI as a "useful tool" but not something to be used in "anything that we ship to players"

HQ

Anyone who has seen gameplay or images of the upcoming Call of the Elder Gods will be more than familiar with the indie sequel's wonderful and striking art direction, and the overall creative vision that stands out. With such a promising project on the cards, you may be wondering what part, if any, artificial intelligence had in the development of Call of the Elder Gods, and if so, this is precisely a question we inquired about with the game's maker, Out of the Blue.

In an interview with creative director Tatiana Delgado, we asked about the studio's stance on using AI in game development, to which we were told that it has its uses and benefits but that the developer would never have AI elements in anything it shipped to its players.

"We didn't use AI during the production of Call of the Elder Gods or in the final game. We believe that the human touch is incredibly important for all forms of art, and we really value the ability to control fine details in the work we produce.

"As for AI usage in video games generally, we think it could be a useful tool when it comes to early-stage prototyping, but we wouldn't want to use it in anything that we ship to players."

Call of the Elder Gods will be debuting rather soon, on May 12 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2, and if you're interested in the project, you can read our very recent preview over here.