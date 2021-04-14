Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea confirmed to land on PS5 and PS4 in May

The puzzling adventure title will be coming to the Sony consoles soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last week we just reported that the fantastic action adventure Call of the Sea was teased to land on PlayStation consoles soon, and that the official confirmation might arrive in a short time. It turns out we were right.

Earlier via Twitter, the developer Out of the Bluewrote: "We are excited to announce that Call of the Sea is coming to PS4 and PS5 in May 2021!"

This is great news, as we did like the game quite much when we wrote the original review, which you can check fromhere.

Call of the Sea

Related texts

Call of the SeaScore

Call of the Sea
REVIEW. Written by André Wigert

We ventured back to the 1930s and went out looking for our missing husband.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy