Call of the Sea confirmed to land on PS5 and PS4 in May

Last week we just reported that the fantastic action adventure Call of the Sea was teased to land on PlayStation consoles soon, and that the official confirmation might arrive in a short time. It turns out we were right.

Earlier via Twitter, the developer Out of the Bluewrote: "We are excited to announce that Call of the Sea is coming to PS4 and PS5 in May 2021!"

This is great news, as we did like the game quite much when we wrote the original review, which you can check fromhere.