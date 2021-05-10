Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Call of the Sea

Call of the Sea coming to PS4 and PS5 tomorrow

The beautiful and mysterious puzzle game can finally be enjoy by even more players.

The talented developers over at Out of the Blue settled with only giving us a vague May release when confirming that Call of the Sea would make its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last month, but that doesn't mean we'll have to wait until the end of the month for it.

Sony has given us a beautiful new trailer from Call of the Sea that is somewhat misleading, as it ends by stating the game is available right now on PS4 and PS5. Not by much, however, as the great game will launch on PlayStation consoles tomorrow, May 11.

Call of the Sea

