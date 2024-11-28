Call of Duty's Ricochet team promises hourly cheater sweeps

HQ

One of the biggest issues that Call of Duty as a series faces in the modern day is the overwhelming number of cheaters. We've seen for years that Activision and its Call of Duty studios have been fighting an unstoppable wave of hackers and whatnot, to the point that countless accounts have been banned over the past few years.

One of the initiatives launched to combat cheaters is Ricochet, an anti-cheat platform that spots hackers and then neutralises and bans them. It has been quite effective, but it still requires lots of help from the team behind the software, something Activision now promises is still very much a focus of theirs in a new social post.

We're told that in an effort to limit the flow of cheaters, Team Ricochet is ramping up how its AI systems enforce its rules and that the team is also making hourly sweeps to remove cheaters from Ranked Play and its leaderboards. In fact, they've been so aggressive with Ranked action that since the mode debuted a week ago in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on November 21, over 19,000 cheaters have been banned.

This just highlights the cheating issue that modern Call of Duty faces, and no doubt ignites a fire in the console playerbase that are still very vocal about being able to turn off crossplay with PC to prevent landing in lobbies ruined by hackers.