Call of Duty's new anti-cheat system bans lots of players

Call of Duty has long had a problem with players cheating to gain an advantage, but now the sweet days for cheaters are over to some extent. Everyone is hoping so, with Ricochet Anti-Cheat now live for both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. It's a piece of software that scours the internet in search of cheaters. Ricochet searches social media and forums and bans instantly when it finds obvious rules violations and it's off to a good start. Or badly, if you happen to be one of the rule-breakers. Lots of cheaters have been identified and banned, which is a big step forward, but if there's one thing we know, it's that cheaters can be extremely creative and historically they've always managed to find loopholes and ways around various anti-cheating systems.

Also, it must be said, Ricochet is not the first system in Call of Duty games that has tried to stop cheating. The difference, however, is that previous solutions were inadequate from the start, whereas Ricochet has obviously already made a big difference and the software will continue to evolve over time to become even more effective. It is very much a cat and mouse game between developers and cheaters that has been going on for a long time and will probably never fully end, but at least for the moment, the cat has put a couple of very sharp claws into the mouse.

Thanks VG247