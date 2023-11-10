Call of Duty's latest anti-cheater effort involves cutting parachutes

HQ

Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is here, Activision has published a report on how it's continuing its efforts to combat and overcome the cheater hordes that plague its Call of Duty multiplayer experiences. This largely comes in the form of using machine learning to increase the efficiency and strength of its anti-cheating efforts, but for Warzone, this also involves a more hands-on and hilarious way to stop a cheater from ruining someone's game.

The new feature is simply known as Splat and sees Activision being able to cut the parachute of any cheater, meaning they will fall to their death before the game even starts. Talking about the feature, Activision states:

"With Splat, if a cheater is discovered, we may randomly, and for fun, disable their parachute sending them careening into the ground after they deploy."

The really hilarious part about this feature is that it can also be adjusted so that if a cheater jumps it will catapult them 10,000 feet into the air and on a crash course with a firm and unavoidable (parachute-less) fall to their death. We're expecting to hear more about how Splat will be implemented in the future.

