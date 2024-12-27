Call of Duty x Squid Game collaboration drops January 3

HQ

Activision has just confirmed that the Call of Duty x Squid Game collaboration will drop on January 3, aligning with the recent release of Squid Game Season 2 on Netflix. Players can expect a wave of exciting content, including operator skins inspired by the show's red jumpsuits and the enigmatic Front Man, weapon blueprints, and limited-time modes.

One mode teased in the collaboration's trailer is a Call of Duty rendition of the iconic "red light, green light" game. Players must navigate their way across a field, freezing in place to avoid elimination whenever "red light" is called. While full details are still under wraps, the crossover promises several bundles in the in-game store, offering fans a chance to deck out their operators with Squid Game-themed cosmetics.

The collaboration's timing is perfect for fans of both franchises. Squid Game Season 2, which debuted on Netflix on December 26, introduces a new chapter of deadly competition, setting the stage for more thrills in 2025 with the show's final season.

