Call of Duty will seemingly continue on PlayStation

One of the first question millions of gamers across the world asked themselves when Microsoft confirmed its intent to buy Activision Blizzard was whether or not franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater will become Xbox exclusives moving forward. The answer seems to be no for the first one.

Phil Spencer, former head of Xbox - now CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has gone on Twitter to state the following after the recent vague comments that lead to a ton of speculation:

"Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship."

While he doesn't outright promise that all future Call of Duty games will launch on PlayStation as well, Spencer is definitely less vague than he was early on during the ZeniMax acquisition. We can at least be sure that this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequel will come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The "honor all existing agreements" part should also mean that those who own one of Sony's consoles will even get some exclusives, which is kind of fascinating. Time will tell how long that will last if/when Activision officially joins Xbox Game Studios.