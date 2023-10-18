Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty will not be getting any Xbox-exclusive content, says Phil Spencer

It seems that despite the Activision Blizzard deal being completed, Xbox will still allow for content parity.

Call of Duty will not be getting any exclusive content on Xbox, according to Phil Spencer. Instead, it's expected that no matter what platform you play on, there will be 100% parity.

On the official Xbox podcast (clipped by CharlieIntel), Spencer says that Xbox has "no goal of somehow using Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console." He also confirmed that there will no longer be different betas depending on the platform you're playing on for Call of Duty.

This does sound a little too good to be true right now, and there is a chance that this could change in time, but as of right now it does seem like Xbox is being rather cautious with how it manages its big new purchase. Immediately making changes to Call of Duty would likely put a fair few warning sirens in people's minds, so the safest bet does seem to be to keep parity going, at least for now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

