Call of Duty: Warzone's new map will be quite different

Raven Software was quick to confirm that Call of Duty: Warzone would get a new map around the same time as Call of Duty: Vanguard is launched, but was secretive about how it will be. This will change tonight.

For at the very end of tonight's multiplayer trailer, we get a glimpse of Call of Duty: Warzone's new eye. It turns out that it takes us to a relatively colourful place in the Pacific with palm trees and all. This will be about the same size as Verdansk, but will be made based on the players' feedback over the last two years. Among other things, there will be far more secrets on the big island, so that Vanguard's new engine plus on destructible surroundings and visual improvements will only be even more interesting in my eyes. In any case, we will take with us everything from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War further as well, but expect to know more about both this and the island closer to launch.