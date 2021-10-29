Call of Duty: Warzone's Caldera map will launch in December

HQ

We're a week out from the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, and while shooter fans are probably already foaming at the mouth for the next instalment of this blockbuster franchise, Activision is aiming to tie us over, by giving us a look at a bunch of the content that will be coming to the game following its release.

After day one and before Season 1 kicks off on December 2, we can look forward to a few preseason goodies. Not only is the absolutely classic chaotic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map Shipment coming with a Vanguard theme on November 17, but Verdansk is getting its final update ahead of the new map dropping.

Starting on November 18, Last Days of Verdansk will serve as an encore to the map, and will include a playlist that features "plenty of surprises that cover Verdansk's action-packed history." Alongside this, there will be another limited-time mode coming on November 24, called Secrets of the Pacific, which aims to provide fans with nuggets of information and lore about the Caldera map ahead of its release. We're told in the blog post that extra details about this event will be unveiled in mid-November.

After this comes the launch of Season 1, which will be hitting Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone on December 2. This will include the new Caldera Warzone map (which will be available exclusively to those who purchased Vanguard ahead of the release of Season 1, for 24 hours, and available to all on December 3), as well as a bunch of Vanguard specific goodies to get excited for.

On Vanguard, Season 1 will include three new multiplayer maps, new Zombies content and features, and some other challenges. For both Vanguard and Warzone, Season 1 will also be bringing three new Operators, some new weapons and a battle pass to chew through.

Activision hasn't divulged the specifics behind the upcoming goodies coming in Season 1, but we can expect a meatier, more detailed roadmap to land as we get closer to the season's launch. For the time being, take a look at the teaser roadmap below, a brief look at Vanguard's Shipment, as well as a couple of images for Warzone's Caldera map.