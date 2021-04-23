Call of Duty: Warzone will never be returning to its original map

You're watching Advertisements

Verdansk is no more... in the modern day that is. It does still live on in the past, in 1984 to be exact, and if you haven't caught up on all of the map updates, you can be sure to find them over here. But, with this change to Verdansk, the question of whether we'll ever get to go back to the original map was posed, and recently Amos Hodge, Raven Software associate creative director spoke about the matter and put that question to bed.

"Players will never again visit current-day Verdansk," said Hodge, although he did not provide a statement as to whether that means the future is out of the question. Obviously with Verdansk probably being a pretty big crater in the present, it wouldn't make all that much sense to head back to that map anytime soon, but the future doesn't seem to be out of the question.

Hodge also did mention how they've used the map update to make Verdansk better than ever, saying, "This is a good chance for us to go in there and update all the glitch locations as well as make quality of life improvements." So, despite modern Verdansk being out of the question, there's still plenty of reasons to enjoy and explore Verdansk '84.

Thanks, PCGamer.