It should come as a surprise to absolutely no-one, but official; confirmation is always good. Now CharlieIntel reports that Infinity Ward has confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone will get updates on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, maintaining support for the game into the next console generation.

This was of course expected, but now we know that the battle will continue for many years to come, even on the new consoles, which are both due to land later this year.